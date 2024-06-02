Matthew Bryza: Azerbaijan to be great host for COP29

2 June 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

"The real opportunity for Azerbaijan is to make the whole world understand the truth about Azerbaijan during the COP29 presidency and to create a true image that it is a country of ethnic and religious diversity and tolerance," Azernews reports, citing Matthew Bryza, member of the Board of Directors of the Jamestown Foundation, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, and international expert, as he telling to AZERTAC.

He also appreciated the fact that Azerbaijan is on the verge of a peace agreement with its neighbor Armenia and called it a "really important moment" for the history of Azerbaijan.

"After the September operation last year, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan eliminated the separatist regime that was trying to incite the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and possibly restart the war," he said.

The international expert also congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the COP29.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan now because it is leading the efforts to prevent the global temperature from rising above 1.5 degrees and fighting climate change as the host of the COP29. In my opinion, this is the most optimistic Independence Day for Azerbaijan. Because, most importantly, Azerbaijan has restored its lands and is ensuring the Great Return of the former residents of Garabagh and the seven surrounding regions to their homes."

