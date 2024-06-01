Adele Trombetta: Azerbaijan at forefront of cybersecurity amid escalating cyber attacks

1 June 2024 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Adele Trombetta, Senior Vice President of Cisco, shared a powerful message during her speech at the III National Cyber Security Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

She highlighted the importance of proactively addressing challenges, quoting an Azerbaijani proverb: If you don't plant seeds today, you won't reap harvest tomorrow.

Trombetta emphasized the constitutional right to education, citing Article 42, and underscored the potential for Azerbaijan to become a valuable partner for the West through continued excellence in education and business.

Azerbaijani poet Mahammad Fuzuli said: "Never brag about your wealth, get an education, and keep learning in order to become successful." Mrs. Trombetta noted that the Azerbaijan government develops the country at a high level in the field of cyber security and digital: “This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. The potential of this country fascinates me.

To my mind, the cyber security of the future is precisely in Azerbaijan.” Notable the III National Cyber Security Forum dedicated to the " Green World Solidarity Year" is being held in Baku. The event was organized by the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA) and the main partnership of "Azerconnect” Group.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz