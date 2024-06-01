Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev wins bronze in Osijek European Championship

1 June 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

During the European Shooting Championship held in Osijek, Croatia, marksman Ruslan Lunev from Azerbaijan secured the bronze medal, Azernews reports.

Lunev demonstrated exceptional skill in the 25-meter standard pistol event, amassing a total of 570 points, securing him the third position on the podium.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Azerbaijani team, as it is their first-ever medal in this prestigious championship.

It should be noted that The European Shooting Championship is a premier event in the world of shooting sports, gathering elite marksmen and markswomen from across Europe. It features various disciplines such as rifle, pistol, and shotgun events, showcasing the athletes' precision and skill.

Held at prestigious venues throughout Europe, the championship provides a platform for competitors to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level, fostering camaraderie and excellence in the sport of shooting.

