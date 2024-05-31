Crown Prince of Kuwait congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
Azernews presents the letter:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I am pleased to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the anniversary of the national holiday of your friendly country - the Independence Day.
Taking this opportunity, I express my wish for the continued development of the existing strong relations between our friendly countries and peoples.
Dear Mr. President, I wish you long life, good health, and continuous progress and prosperity to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Respectfully,
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait"
---
