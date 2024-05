28 May 2024 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May - the Independence Day.

Azernews presents the post: "I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day, and wish each of you the best of health and happiness, and our Motherland peace, tranquility and progress!"

---

