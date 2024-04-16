Large-scale work in Garabakh and Eastern Zangazur is unmatched on global scale, says President

16 April 2024 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is a strong state, a state that relies on its own strength and capabilities,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

“We are implementing large-scale work in Garabakh and Eastern Zangazur that is unmatched on a global scale.

Residential houses, infrastructure projects, irrigation projects, railways, tunnels, and airports—the work done in a matter of three years shows the power of our state and the determination of our government and state. All these projects I have mentioned will be implemented,” the president said.

Recall that today, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district. The President then delivered a speech at the event.

