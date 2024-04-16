Landmines discovered in liberated territories [PHOTOS]

16 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Land mines were discovered in Jabrayl, liberated from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Internal Ministry.

The Press Service noted that employees of Jabrayil District Police Department discovered 29 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, three automatic weapons, one machine gun, one grenade launcher and other ammunition from the territory of Hovuslu village and handed them over to the relevant authorities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz