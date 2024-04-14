Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

14 April 2024 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, met with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah bin Al Hussein II, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Minister conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

In the meeting, the importance of cooperation with Jordan in the military field as well as in many fields was emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz