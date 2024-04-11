Community appeals to US government regarding Ambassador Kristina Kvien's statement

11 April 2024 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Ambassador of the United States of America to Armenia Kristina Kvien raised the issue of the safe return of Armenians who left Azerbaijan, noting that this matter remains open," the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

"The U.S. ambassador, who is mentioning the right of return, should first share her opinion on the situation in this area in the country where she is accredited. How come ambassador Kvien never mentioned anything about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the destruction of their cultural heritage, and the fact that Armenia does not ensure their right of return?

We once again call on the US government to end ethnic and religious discrimination against Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, and support their peaceful, safe and dignified return to their homeland," the Community added.

---

