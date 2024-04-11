Türkiye to stand by Azerbaijan to protect stability in SC, Turkish DM says

11 April 2024 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye will stand by Azerbaijan to protect stability in the South Caucasus, Minister of National Defense, Yasar Guler, said during his visit to Shanliurfa, Azernews reports.

He said that Türkiye will continue to support Azerbaijan's rightful struggle: "We are contributing to regional and international security and peace."

According to him, Türkiye has made serious efforts to solve the Karabakh problem: "We are also working to solve the problems in Libya and Ukraine, too."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz