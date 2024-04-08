CMB announces timings of Ramadan Eid prayers

8 April 2024 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Ramadan holiday prayer in Azerbaijani mosques will be held on April 10 at 08:00 in the Ajdarbey mosque and at 09:00 in the Tazapir mosque, Azernews reports, citing the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB).

It was reported that Eid prayer can also be performed in other mosques at 08:00 and 09:00. The prayer time can be determined by the imams of the mosque according to the wishes of the congregation.

It should be noted that this year the month of Ramadan in Azerbaijan began on March 11. According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, April 10 and 11, Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz