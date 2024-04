5 April 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has received Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, former Foreign Minister of Türkiye, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

