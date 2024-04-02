Azerbaijani and Congolese MFA hold meeting in expanded format [PHOTOS]
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Congo Jean-Claude Gakosso had a meeting in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on its official "X" account.
Ministers discussed further development of engagement within the framework of international platforms, especially the UN and NAM, and touched upon issues of COP29 preparations.
