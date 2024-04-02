US Deputy Special Representative for Iran Affairs makes diplomatic visit to Azerbaijan

2 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Abram Paley, the US Deputy Special Representative for Iran Affairs, paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Throughout his stay, he engaged in meetings with various Azerbaijani officials including Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada, and the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby.

Additionally, Paley held discussions with Israeli Ambassador George Dick in Baku.

The meetings primarily revolved around topics such as Iran, the implementation of sanctions, and regional affairs.

