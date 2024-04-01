Minister: Two large narcology hospitals are being built in Baku

1 April 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of two large narcological hospitals in Baku continues. One of them has 350 beds, and the other has 150 beds.

According to Azernews, Health Minister Teymur Musayev said this at the round table on "mental health and the rights of people suffering from mental illnesses in Azerbaijan".

The Minister added that after the hospitals are commissioned, the bed fund in this area will increase in the country.

"This will have an impact on the quality of the provided drug service."



