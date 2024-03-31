Pope Francis highlights peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

31 March 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has highlighted the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia as he delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" blessing ("To Rome and the world") in St. Peter's Square of the Vatican on the occasion of Easter, Azernews reports.

The Pope stressed the significance of ongoing negotiations post-war and called for dialogue, assistance to displaced individuals, respect for places of worship of different religious beliefs, and the prompt achievement of a lasting peace agreement with the backing of the international community.

"With the support of the international community, the parties can pursue dialogue, assist the displaced, respect the places of worship of the various religious confessions, and arrive as soon as possible at a definitive peace agreement," Head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz