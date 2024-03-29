Arms and ammunition found in two Azerbaijani cities

29 March 2024 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Explosives and grenades were found in Khirdalan city of Absheron district, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was reported that 12 units of F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use and 4 units of UZRQM were found during the inspection of the scene after taking appropriate security measures in the area together with the special risk rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the employees of the law enforcement agency.

Ammunition was removed from the area for disposal.

Further to investigations, arms and ammunition were found in Azerbaijan's liberated Khankendi.

On March 28, 2 automatic weapons, 2 grenades, 1 lighter, 20 cartridge combs, 3,640 cartridges of various calibres, and other ammunition were found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city.

---

