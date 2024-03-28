Azerbaijan identifies fate of 73 additional missing people, SSS Chief says

28 March 2024 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

As it is known, the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan also coordinates the activities of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, said Ali Naghiyev, the head of the State Security Service, in an interview with the official newspaper, Azernews reports.

He noted that intensive work is currently in progress to clarify the fate of 3,890 of our citizens registered as missing persons in the State Commission as a result of the First Garabagh War, to identify mass graves in the territories liberated from occupation, and to exhume and identify the remains.

"As a result of the measures taken, the identification of 107 missing persons was ensured, among them the names of 34 people, including the late employee of the security agencies who went missing in the Dashalti operation in January 1992, Riad Ahmadov, the National Hero of Azerbaijan, who was announced to the public. In the coming days, the names of 73 more people will be announced to the public. The important tasks set before us by the head of state regarding the sensitive issue of searching for our missing citizens will be carried out in full and on time," Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev stressed.

---

