Turkish VP sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

22 March 2024 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.

"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mrs. Mehriban,

On behalf of the Turkish nation and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, a celebration of hope, renewal, and solidarity that has been our shared tradition for millennia.

I wish Your Excellency health, happiness, and success, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan a year filled with prosperity and peace, hoping to spread the love, unity, and brotherhood symbolized by Novruz beyond our countries and regions.

Cevdet Yilmaz

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye", says the letter.

---

