President of Moldova congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday
Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz festival, Azernews reports.
Through a message shared on her social media platform, President Sandu conveyed her warm wishes to the Azerbaijani Moldova community and all those observing Novruz.
"Let your home be a meeting place for all your loved ones, and let your soul be open to goodness and light. Happy Novruz!" she said.
---
