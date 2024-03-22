President of Moldova congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday

22 March 2024 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Novruz festival, Azernews reports.

Through a message shared on her social media platform, President Sandu conveyed her warm wishes to the Azerbaijani Moldova community and all those observing Novruz.

"Let your home be a meeting place for all your loved ones, and let your soul be open to goodness and light. Happy Novruz!" she said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz