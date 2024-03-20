Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of EuroNest PA committee

20 March 2024 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

The 11th ordinary session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly, which has today kicked off in Brussels, Belgium, heard committee reports, elected new committee chairmen, and defined the themes of the next reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the session by the head of the country's delegation, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and EntrepreneurshipTahir Mirkishili, MPs Soltan Mammadov, Vugar Bayramov, Iltizam Yusifov, Razi Nurullayev and Nurlan Hasanov.

During the meeting of the EuroNest's Committee on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society (SOC), the chairmanship was transferred to Azerbaijan for the next one-year term, with Tahir Mirkishili elected as the chairman of the committee.

The Azerbaijani delegation also made a presentation of the DOST service center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, which was described as an outstanding example in the discussions on the digitalization of social services.

