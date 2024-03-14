COP29 in Azerbaijan is recognition of Azerbaijan's efforts with respect to green transition, President says

14 March 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

“COP29 in Azerbaijan is a recognition of Azerbaijan`s efforts with respect to the green transition,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Azernews reports.

“All that we are doing with respect to the green transition already has practical results. Last October, we inaugurated the biggest 230 MW solar power plant in the area of the Caucasus and Central Asia. We are actively working now on building the green energy cable from the Caspian to the Black Sea and further down to Europe.

So, COP29 will be for us the first chance to demonstrate that the country, which lives independently and does not depend on anyone, can successfully develop. It is a demonstration of our right policy that Azerbaijan has pursued for the last 30 years. And also, from a practical point of view, it will be a chance for us to contribute to solidarity," the President of Azerbaijan emphasised.

