9 March 2024 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Compared to the previous month of February and January of the current year, the market share of Instagram social network in Azerbaijan increased last month, Azernews reports.

The use of "Instagram" was 9.95 percent last month. It should be noted that this figure was 9.71% in January, and 9.74% in February last year.

---

