8 March 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian airline "IrAero" will start flights from the city of Vladikavkaz to Baku on April 1.

According to Azernews, the airline has released information about this.

It is reported that the flights will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. Passengers will be transported on "Superjet-100" planes.

