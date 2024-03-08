Azerbaijan is country that suffers from Islamophobia, President says

8 March 2024 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is also a country that suffers from Islamophobia,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Among the dire consequences of Armenia’s 30-year long occupation of our lands was a deliberate destruction and annihilation of our cultural heritage of universal value, including the monuments associated with the Islamic faith. While initial estimates suggested that 65 mosques had been razed to the ground during the occupation, unfortunately, that number is steadily increasing as numerous new examples of Armenian vandalism against Islamic heritage continue to emerge,” the head of state noted.

