Azerbaijan sets President's Special Representative in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand - decree

7 March 2024 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree on the appointment of a special representative of the President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, Emin Huseynov was appointed as Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

The document cancelled the decree "On Appointment of Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Liberated from Occupation.".

The decree enters into force on the day of its signing.

---

