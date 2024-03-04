Eurovision stars thrill music lovers in Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

Norwegian singer and violinist Alexander Rybak has thrilled the audience at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Eurovision 2009 winner Alexander Rybak and Sabina Babayeva, a participant of Eurovision 2012 (Azerbaijan), left music lovers in awe, Azernews reports.

As part of the concert, Sabina Babayeva also performed with her instrumental ensemble.

The evening also featured performances by the Venom Cello and Violin Orchestra.

Alexander Rybak's captivating performance, combined with Sabina Babayeva's instrumental ensemble, created an unforgettable experience for the Baku audience.

The collaboration between Alexander Rybak and Sabina Babayeva on stage, along with their rendition of the popular song "Düm Tek Tek", added a unique and dynamic element to the concert.

Recall that the singer Hadise represented Turkiye at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Düm Tek Tek".

The inclusion of Venom Cello and Violin Orchestra further enriched the musical experience.

The performances by Alexander Rybak, Sabina Babayeva, and the other talented musicians left no one indifferent.

Alexander Rybak is a Belarusian-Norwegian singer-composer, violinist, pianist, author, and actor.

Representing Norway in the 2009 contest in Moscow, Russia, he won the competition with 387 points—the highest tally any country has achieved in the history of Eurovision under the then-voting system—with "Fairytale", a song he wrote and composed.

His debut 2009 album "Fairytales" charted in the top 20 in nine European countries, including a top position in Norway and Russia.

Sabina Babayeva represented Azerbaijan in the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 with the song "When the Music Dies", as the 13th act and finished 4th overall.

Over the past years, she has successfully performed in France, Germany, the USA, Latvia, and other countries.

