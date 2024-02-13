Kol Nikollaj congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in election

13 February 2024 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Kol Nikollaj, President of the Albania Trade Unions Confederation, has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

We have carefully followed your re-election to the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and we are very happy that you will continue to lead the people of Azerbaijan towards strengthening and consolidating the independence and economic development of your country.

On behalf of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Albania, which has close fraternal ties with the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK), as well as on my own behalf, please accept our fraternal and sincere congratulations for your re-election to the post of President of Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, we would like to wish you and the people of Azerbaijan success and prosperity in the coming years for the good of all your country, as an important stability factor at the global level.

We are convinced that your re-election as the President of Azerbaijan will strengthen and raise to higher levels the bilateral cooperation between our countries, which together contribute to global geopolitical developments as political and economic stability factor.

Sincerely,

Kol Nikollaj

President of the Confederation of the Trade Unions of Albania (KSSH)".

---

