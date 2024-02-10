President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Irakli Kobakhidze on commencement of his tenure as Prime Minister of Georgia

10 February 2024 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on the commencement of his tenure as the Prime Minister of Georgia.

“We place special importance on the relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, drawing strength from the will of our peoples historically bound to each other by ties of friendship and good neighborliness. We are pleased that our intergovernmental relations and cooperation, based on mutual trust and support, are dynamically and comprehensively developing, reaching today`s level and representing new content.

I am confident that the traditional Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation, and strategic partnership, built on a solid foundation, will continue to steadily develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts for the welfare of our countries and the prosperity of our region,” the head of state said in his message.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Irakli Kobakhidze strong health, happiness, and success in his upcoming responsible activities for the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Georgia.

