3 February 2024 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Changes have been made to the "Classification of specialities on secondary special education", approved by the Decree № 140 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan from 17 April 2020, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

A new speciality - optometry was added to the group of specialities of health care, social security and service.

---

