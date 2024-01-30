Ballots distributed to constituencies in liberated territories

30 January 2024 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

The distribution of printed ballots for the presidential elections scheduled for February 7 to constituencies in the territories liberated from invasion has started, Azernews reports, citing secki-2024.az.

Within the next 2 days, the ballots will be handed over to all the remaining constituencies of the country, and the process will be completed.

After the ballot papers are distributed to the district election commissions in accordance with the procedure defined by the Election Code, they will be delivered from the district election commissions to the constituency election commissions at least 3 days before the voting day.

It should be noted that the printing of ballot papers has started since January 24, and 6,524,203 ballot papers have been printed.

