It became known that the Sabail District Court of Baku City extended for 4 months the preventive measure for Ruben Vardanyan, known as a billionaire separatist, Azernews reports.

This decision was appealed by Ruben Vardanyan's defense counsel.

As a result of the process held in the Baku Court of Appeal, the court's decision was announced. Based on the decision, the appeal was not satisfied, and R. The decision of the court of first instance to extend the arrest against Vardanyan remained in force.

Ruben Vardanyan, who is currently held in the pre-trial detention centre of the State Security Service together with other separatists, is charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

Recall that the BBC, the world's leading media organisation, has published extensive research material exposing the image of scandalous billionaire and separatist Ruben Vardanian.

The BBC journalists described him in a very interesting way: behind his image of a philanthropist and visionary lies a cunning man of the 90s who got rich with black money, trying to create a noble image for himself, whose activities are aimed at money laundering.

The article presents the "Troika Dialogue" he created and the dirty machinations of a whole system of offshore companies through which money from influential names is extorted and secretly transferred abroad.

The BBC talks about the big geopolitical game, such as Ruben Vardanian's "hand of Moscow" in getting Russian citizenship immediately and "somehow" comfortably by moving to Garabagh and taking up a "post" in the separatist regime, as well as his attempt to evade Western sanctions with his and other people's dirty capital, and then his ambitions to come to power in Yerevan.

It also talks about how Azerbaijan disrupted this game in which Ruben Vardanyan lost his post in the separatist regime under pressure from Azerbaijan, and his disappearance was not allowed.

Currently, the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan is investigating Ruben Vardanyan under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and activities of armed formations not provided for by law), and other articles of the Criminal Code.

