Azerbaijan amends decree on Alat Free Economic Zone

27 January 2024 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 17, 2018 No. 487 “On additional measures related to the development of the Alat Free Economic Zone”, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the following changes have been made to the document:

1. The composition of the working group, established in accordance with part one, is to be formulated as follows:

Head of the Working Group

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Working Group:

Chairman of the Board of the authorized body of the Alat Free Economic Zone

Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Urban Planning and Architecture

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chief of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the Executive Authority of the Garadagh District

Head of the Executive Authority of the Salyan District

Chairman of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

President of the "Azerenergy" Open Joint-Stock Company

Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint-Stock Company

General Director of the "Baku International Sea Trade Port" Closed Joint-Stock Company

First Vice President of the "Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint-Stock Company

First Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regarding part two:

2.1. exclude the words "with the involvement of reputable international consulting companies in the relevant field" from the first paragraph;

2.2. exclude the words "and a detailed plan for its implementation" from item 2.1;

2.3. exclude the words "territory boundaries, within these boundaries" and "boundaries of the Free Zone" from item 2.2;

2.4. Regarding item 2.4:

2.4.1. exclude the words "at the initial stage" from the first paragraph;

2.4.2. sub-item 2.4.2 is formulated as follows:

2.4.2. plan for ensuring the main systems and lines of transport and engineering and communication support, other services;

2.4.3. add content to sub-items 2.4.3–2.4.5 as follows:

2.4.3. materials reflecting the results of engineering and survey works, including the results of engineering-geological surveys;

2.4.4. data on the current state of the environment;

2.4.5. cost forecasting for the implementation of the following measures:

2.4.5.1. relocation of existing structures and engineering and communication structures and lines;

2.4.5.2. implementation of the development concept mentioned in item 2.1 of this decree;

2.4.5.3. implementation of the works specified in sub-item 2.4.2 of this decree.;

2.5. cancel item 2.5.

3. cancel part three.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz