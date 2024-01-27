Defense Ministry holds graduation ceremony of graduates from Warrant officers & Long-term active military servicemen courses [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

27 January 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony on the occasion of the successful completion of the next Warrant officers and Long-term active military servicemen courses, Azernews reports.

During the event, the bright memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was honored and the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Colonel Mahmud Amirov spoke about the classes held during the courses and congratulated the graduates on successful graduation from the courses.

Shahin Jafarov spoke on behalf of the graduates and promised to serve with honor like the graduates who completed the courses before. He added that the graduates would be an example to the new participants of the next courses.

Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Mahammad Hasanov congratulated the graduates and noted that the Azerbaijan Army, which is one of the strongest armies in the world, ended the last year with great success under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Victorious Ilham Aliyev.

It was noted that in 2024, implementation of army development in Azerbaijan Army with more modern methods, development of the material and technical base, and bringing combat training to the level that can meet the most modern requirements have been identified as priority tasks. And all these will create conditions for the further increase of Azerbaijan Army's power. It can be said with certainty that measures will be taken in this field in the Combined Arms Army, and from now on, necessary steps will be taken to ensure the security of the autonomous republic and further strengthen its defense potential.

Following the speeches, the graduates were awarded certificates and presents. The course leaders attached the graduation emblem to the symbolic stumps and graduates solemnly marched in front of the grandstand. The ceremony ended with taking a photo.

---

