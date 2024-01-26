US is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan to achieve climate goals - Laura Lochman

26 January 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The United States is interested in working with Azerbaijan to achieve climate goals at COP29, Azernews reports.

This was said by Laura Loxman, adviser to the US Deputy Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy, at a conference on security in the Black Sea region organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

Loxman noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan are good examples of the fact that the Black Sea is not just a hydrocarbon exploration and development region.

"These countries have great opportunities in the field of renewable energy, especially wind energy. The proposed Black Sea power cable will improve the connection between the South Caucasus and EU energy markets and will allow to benefit from the existing large wind resources," she stressed.

Loxman believes that considering the COP29 conference to be held in Azerbaijan, all this is of greater importance.

"Thus, we look forward to working with Azerbaijan, the private sector, and, of course, many other countries to achieve our clean energy transition and climate goals at the COP29 conference," she added.

It should be recalled that on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement, which envisages the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe. Within the framework of the agreement reached, it is expected to lay the Black Sea Energy undersea electric cable with a capacity of 1000 MW and a length of 1195 kilometers. The cable will transport green electricity produced in Azerbaijan to Hungary and the rest of Europe via Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced on December 11, 2023, in Dubai. Azerbaijan will host this event in November this year.

