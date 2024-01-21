Mine explosion in Aghdam injures a person

21 January 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

A landmine explosion in Aghdam district has resulted in injury of one person, Azernews reports referring to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

On January 21 at about 13:30 the Aghdam district police were informed about a mine explosion. A resident of Aghjabadi district Faig Sayyad (born in 1980) was injured. The citizen was evacuated to the hospital by police officers.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

---

