Investigation against detained Armenian separatists continues

20 January 2024 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has told journalists that the investigation against the detained Armenian separatists held in Baku continues in compliance with international conventions, Azernews reports.

The Prosecutor General noted that these persons were engaged in separatism, acting illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan, actually subordinating to Armenia.

"Extensive investigative measures are being carried out. There is a lot of work. Investigative actions are carried out in accordance with the requirements of all international conventions and national legislation. After the criminal case will be completed and final charges will be brought against them, the case will be submitted to the court for consideration," Aliyev added.

It should be recalled that the leader of the nationalist party "Dashnaktsutyun" in Garabagh, former so-called "chairman of the parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defence Army" and "served" in the rank of "Major General" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, Ruben Vardanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "Minister of State" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, David Babayan, former so-called "Minister of Foreign Affairs" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, Levi Mnatsakanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "Minister of Defence" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, were detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and taken to Baku.

