Armenian diplomat claims regression in talks with Baku

"There is a 'certain regression' in Azerbaijan's peace treaty proposals," Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a press conference with Greek counterpart Yorgos Gerapetritis, Azernews reports.

"Yes, I would say that we see a certain regression in Azerbaijan's proposals in terms of content on certain points of the text, but also a certain progress in several other directions. The countries should recognise mutual territorial integrity without any ambiguity. This is an issue where maximum clarity is needed. And the final peace treaty should provide this clarity," Mirzoyan added.

Mirzoyan noted that the delimitation process "may take years, but the peace treaty should specify clear grounds for the process." Any uncertainty in the two issues, he said, could become a ground for further escalation.

"Armenia believes that negotiations with Azerbaijan should continue on Western platforms, as it was earlier," Sargis Khandanyan, head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations said at a briefing.

"It is very important for us to continue the already formed negotiation formats. You know that the format of meetings of foreign ministers has been formed in Washington, as well as the format of negotiations between the leaders of the countries mediated by the European Union. This adds legitimacy to the negotiations," he noted.

