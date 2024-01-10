Evian-les-Bains mayor's office reports on fate of Khurshidbanu Natavan statue

10 January 2024 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The representative of the mayor's office of the French city of Evian-les-Bains, Christelle Auclair, said that no one is going to demolish the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

"Today, information is being spread everywhere that does not reflect reality. It has been learned that the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan has been vandalised. The nose of the statue was broken, and red liquid was poured on it. The service in charge of that area of our city covered the statue to protect it. This is our city's position. We never had any intention of removing that statue or getting rid of it. The removal of the statue from there was never discussed."

When asked about any investigation related to the vandalism, Auclair said it was not in her competence and she could not comment. However, the official noted that there is no video surveillance system on the territory, and it will be difficult to find the perpetrators of the vandalism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz