UAE President says his country is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in various fields

9 January 2024 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

“In the United Arab Emirates, we are ready to develop cooperation across various areas between the two countries for the prosperity and flourishing of both nations and peoples,” President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“As you noted, the development of our relations is in its infancy. We, in turn, are mobilising our efforts towards strengthening relations between our countries and creating new bridges,” the UAE President added.

