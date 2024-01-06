Police discover significant amount of ammunition in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

6 January 2024 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's police officers continue to clean up the Khankendi city in Karabakh from ordnance and explosives, left behind by Armenians, Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the latest search, AKS-74, AK-74M, AK-47, AK-103, AKMS, AK-74 automatic rifles were found, as well as several hunting rifles, pistols, hand grenades, a machine gun, 2,536 cartridges of different caliber, 4 bayonet knives, 39 cartridge ridges and 30 box magazines.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

