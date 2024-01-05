5 January 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, 1,438 citizens of Azerbaijan travelled to Germany and sought asylum in official Berlin. This is stated in the response of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees of Germany, Azernews reports.

It was noted that last year a total of 1,222 applications of Azerbaijani citizens were considered. Only 53 of them were recognised as refugees and received residence permits in Germany. The deportation decision was cancelled for 6 people, and 10 were granted residence permits on the basis of family reunification.

The Federal Office reported that last year 667 Azerbaijani citizens' applications for refugee status were answered negatively. They were asked to leave the country voluntarily. Some of them lived in Germany illegally despite the warning. The cases of these persons were sent to local administrative courts.

According to the IOM, 325,801 people arrived in Germany and applied for asylum in 2023. Compared to the same period in 2022, this is an increase of 60.3 per cent. In 2023, 21,287 initial applications concerned children born in Germany under the age of one year.

