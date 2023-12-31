CEC reveals number of ballots to be printed for presidential election

31 December 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Election Center (CEC) will print 6,524,000,203 ballot papers for the upcoming presidential elections, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ravzat Gasimov said this at the CEC meeting, Azernews reports.

He noted that the text, form, number, and rule of ballot papers should be approved at least 35 days prior to the voting day.

Recall that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

