Russian Chairman: Armenia & Azerbaijan one step closer to signing peace treaty

25 December 2023 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Leonid Kalashnikov said that the current conditions are favorable for the normalisation of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Azernews reports.

"Now, it seems to me, that Armenia and Azerbaijan are one step away from signing a peace agreement. I will say this, the events that took place and eventually led to the current situation developed correctly. Only three regional neighbors should have reached an agreement: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. I have always said that. I never had much faith in the Minsk Group on Garabagh, which was co-chaired, apart from us, by the US and France. They did not lift a finger," Kalashnikov said.

The Russian MP also noted that Armenia needs to establish relations with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as these countries are neighbors.

Kalashnikov added that "there is nothing to pound the table with a fist now", given the final closure of the Garabagh issue.

