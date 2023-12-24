Azerbaijani and Turkish defense ministers holds phone conversation

24 December 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler had a telephone conversation, Azernews reports.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his sadness at the news of the death and injury of Turkish Armed Forces servicemen as a result of a treacherous terrorist attack in the northern region of Iraq on December 22-23. The Minister once again strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism, and reminded the permanent stand by the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces in the fierce fight against terrorism and support them with all the strength.

On behalf of the Azerbaijan Army's personnel and on his own behalf, the Defense Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of Shehid servicemen and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed regional security and other issues of common interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz