Azerbaijani President: Reconstruction of Imarat Stadium in Aghdam city to begin in a few months

21 December 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

“Today, like all other cities, the city of Aghdam is undergoing reconstruction. In particular, the reconstruction of the Imarat Stadium in the city of Aghdam will begin in a few months,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the audience before the start of the Azerbaijani Cup round of 16 match between FC Qarabag (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi Stadium.

“The winner is determined regardless of the results of today's game. The winner is the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani state. The match between Qarabag and the Central Army Sports Club today naturally carries great symbolic meaning. The unity of Karabakh-Army-People is the main source of our Victory,” the head of state emphasized.

