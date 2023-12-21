Problems of intellectual analysis of cyber-physical systems studied

21 December 2023 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Institute of Information Technologies of the Ministry of Science and Education is studying the problems of intellectual analysis of complex cloud systems and cyber-physical systems on the platform "Industry 4.0," Azernews reports, citing Rashid Alakparov, Executive Director of the Institute, Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering, Associate Professor, telling at the regular meeting of the Academic Council.

Rashid Alekperov noted that in 2023 research was conducted in the field of scientific-theoretical problems of cloud technologies, development of methods and algorithms for effective deployment of cloud resources (software) in mobile computing systems.

The head of the department deals with optimal synthesis of mobile cloud computing, synthesis of intelligent network infrastructure of cyber-physical systems, detection of cyber incidents, problems arising from supercomputer power consumption, etc. Alekperov also spoke about the results of research conducted in connection with these issues.

