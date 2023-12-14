International conference on neo-colonialism organised by Baku Initiative Group starts in Geneva

14 December 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The international conference Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace, and Security organised by the Baku Initiative Group will start today at the UN office in Geneva (Switzerland), Azernews reports.

The choice of 14 December for the conference is not accidental. On 14 December 1960, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by Resolution No. 1514 (XV). Since then, 14 December has been celebrated worldwide as Decolonisation Day.

A total of 22 countries are represented at the conference, as well as former overseas colonies of France, as well as 2 international organizations - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and UN (Committee on the Elimination of Violence against Women).

The event will also be attended by leaders of NGOs specializing in human rights and decolonization, as well as representatives of foreign media.

Representatives of former and current French colonies are expected to speak at the UN office in Geneva, which is considered the cradle of human rights, reflecting cases of gross human rights violations by France in their countries. Officials from several countries said they would make national statements.

It should be noted that the head of the NGO CAGE, a British citizen, traveled to Switzerland to attend the conference but was detained by the Swiss police at France's request. The police recognized that France was the reason for the restriction. Despite the legitimate demands of human rights defender Rabbani himself and his lawyer, the Swiss police continue to refuse to release him. At the end of the conference, a declaration is to be signed by the participants.

It should be noted that the conference, held at the UN headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), is the IV international event dedicated to supporting people struggling against colonialism and striving for freedom in 2023, organised by the Baku Initiative Group.

