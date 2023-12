11 December 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 400,000 manat ($235,290) was allocated for the overhaul of highways in the Garadagh district of Baku city to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

