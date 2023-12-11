171 more mines found in liberated territories
The number of mines discovered in the liberated territories has been announced. This is stated in the weekly (4-10 December) information on operations carried out by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.
According to the information, 84 anti-tank mines and 340 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found.
It was reported that 533 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.
To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.
Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
The investigation is ongoing.
---
