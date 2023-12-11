Azernews.Az

Monday December 11 2023

171 more mines found in liberated territories

11 December 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)
171 more mines found in liberated territories
Abbas Ganbay
Abbas Ganbay
Read more

The number of mines discovered in the liberated territories has been announced. This is stated in the weekly (4-10 December) information on operations carried out by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

According to the information, 84 anti-tank mines and 340 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found.

It was reported that 533 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.

To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more