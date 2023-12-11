171 more mines found in liberated territories

11 December 2023 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The number of mines discovered in the liberated territories has been announced. This is stated in the weekly (4-10 December) information on operations carried out by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

According to the information, 84 anti-tank mines and 340 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found.

It was reported that 533 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.

To recall from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4,106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

The investigation is ongoing.

